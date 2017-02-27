Orange & Vaal rivers due to a rise, flood warning protocols activated
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has urged those living near river banks to be extra cautious.
JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says flood warning protocols have been activated with the possibility of flooding along the Orange and Vaal rivers due to a rise in water levels.
On Sunday, two sluice gates were opened at the Vaal as water levels reached over 97%.
The dam is expected to reach its full capacity this week.
At least eight gates were opened at the Boemhof Dam last week.
Mokonyane has urged those living near the river banks to be extra cautious.
“We continue to request those near the Orange and Vaal rivers to be critically aware of the possible rise of the rivers with imminent releases.”
WATCH: Heavy rains brings some relief
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
