Minister Peters calls for probe into Prasa CEO’s alleged salary hike

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipou Peters has asked the Prasa board to investigate allegations that acting CEO Collins Letsoalo increased his salary by 350%.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that just a month after his arrival at the passenger rail agency Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former CEO Lucky Montana had received when his salary was meant to remain unchanged.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Letsoalo refuted these claims saying there was a campaign aimed at discrediting him and this is simply an act of malice.

The Sunday Times reported that Letsoalo was to receive an acting CEO salary of R1.3 million when he was seconded to Prasa and that since October he’s been fighting to get the same salary package as the previous CEO.

Letsoalo says this isn’t true because he has an agreement with Prasa and a salary that has been approved by the board.

“It says during the term as acting CEO, Prasa will pay you an annualised salary rate applicable to this position.”

Letsoalo says the recent article is merely a media assault.

However, the transport ministry has released a statement on Monday afternoon ordering the board to investigate the matter and report back on the issue by Friday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)