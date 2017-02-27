Man arrested in connection with Umlazi family murder
A group of men went to a house in the Umlazi area where four members of a family were shot and killed.
JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old suspect has now been arrested in connection with the shooting of eight people at a local tavern in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.
An unknown group of men entered the township over the weekend where they held up patrons at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones and money.
The same suspects then went to another house in the area where four members of a family were shot and killed.
The police’s Thembeka Mbhele says one of the suspects was gunned down during a shootout with officers.
“A 25-year-old suspect was arrested this morning in N-Section where he was hiding and a revolver was recovered from him. The revolver is believed to be used in committing the crime.”
