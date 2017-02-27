Popular Topics
Ludi Vink’s sister urges public not to share footage of attack

Ludi Vink was killed after being stabbed in the eye with a pool cue at Mitzy's Biker Pub in Alberton.

Artist Ludi Vink. Picture: Facebook.com.
Artist Ludi Vink. Picture: Facebook.com.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The sister of a man who was killed after being stabbed in the eye with a pool cue in an Alberton bar has urged the public to share a video of her brother in nature, rather than footage of him being attacked.

Ludi Vink died after the attack at Mitzy's Biker Pub last week.

Danie Olivier, a well-known Alberton debt collector, was released on bail of R5,000 after he handed himself over for the crime.

Ludi’s sister Karla has urged people on Facebook to share a video of her brother smiling and laughing under a cascading waterfall.

The video was taken by Ludi's father, Lute Vink, an acclaimed South African wildlife painter.

Meanwhile, Olivier appeared in court in Palm Ridge last Friday and is due back in court in April.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

