[LISTEN] Why millions of fines could be scrapped

Howard Dembovsky of the Justice Project South Africa explains the implications of the High Court in Pretoria's ruling on the RTIA's failure to comply with the AARTO Act guidelines.

Motorists in Johannesburg and Pretoria with outstanding fines may not have to pay them after the High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that millions of traffic fines issued from 2008 must be scrapped due to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency's failure to comply with the AARTO Act guidelines.

