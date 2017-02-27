Prasa's Letsoalo: Salary hike claims a ploy to discredit me

A Sunday report wrote that just a month after his arrival at Prasa, Collins Letsoalo demanded former CEO Lucky Montana’s R5.9 million package.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South African’s (Prasa) acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Collins Letsoalo says there's a deliberate attempt to discredit him and the rail agency with what he calls ridiculous allegations that he hiked his salary by 350%.

The Sunday Times on Sunday reported that just a month after his arrival at the passenger rail agency, Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.

The paper says when the state company's acting head of human resources resisted Letsolao's demand, the interim CEO accused him of insubordination and had him replaced.

Letsoalo says he is taken aback by the Sunday Times article especially since he provided the paper with the details of his employment contract.

“The truth will never change. Facts may change but the truth will never change. The fact that I am sitting in front of you today, is the truth.”

The acting CEO says he asked that the offer received by Lucky Montana be taken off his contract and denied he bought a new car.

“I will get what is entitled to me. No amount of media attacks that seek to distort the truth will do that.”

Letsoalo says he is determined to fight corruption at Prasa and knows there are a series of articles that will be published soon about his position at the rail agency but this will not discourage him.

