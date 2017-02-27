-
Rescue mission for boy in Boksburg mineshaft called off, for nowLocal
-
Prasa Board: Letsoalo failed to play by the bookLocal
-
Dept to complete gazzetting process before lifting water restrictionsLocal
-
Zim Parliament encourages bigger families for economic growthWorld
-
Bush backs 'welcoming' US immigration policy, free mediaWorld
-
Iraqi forces seize Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians fleeWorld
-
Horner says new F1 cars let down by 'shark fins'Sport
-
England on course for Six Nations titleSport
-
Titans set the benchmark in One Day CupSport
-
Lions centre Mnisi to miss rest of Super Rugby seasonSport
-
Davids names Kings squad for Singapore tripSport
-
Senatla included in Bok training squadSport
-
'Game Of Thrones' star Neil Fingleton diesLifestyle
-
After 20 nominations, Kevin O'Connell finally wins an OscarLifestyle
-
[OPINION] How gum disease in pregnant women poses a risk to their newbornsOpinion
-
All the bigger winners from the OscarsLifestyle
-
Oscars 2017: The complete winners listLifestyle
-
Oscars blunder: 'La La Land' incorrectly named best picture, 'Moonlight' wonWorld
-
‘People’s Court’ judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97 – reportsLifestyle
-
Viola Davis, Iranian movie win Oscars as Trump looms largeWorld
-
Shivering weather greets Oscar red carpet arrivalsLifestyle
-
Walter Sisulu Council Speaker facing motion of no confidencePolitics
-
DA postpones Eastern Cape elective conferencePolitics
-
ANC: DA could lose support over Madikizela appointmentLocal
-
'Strong factions within ANC causing huge damage to party & Zuma'Local
-
SACP says members deployed to Cabinet will resign if Gordhan is axedLocal
-
Nzimande: SACP worried by ANC turbulence and factionalismLocal
-
[OPINION] How gum disease in pregnant women poses a risk to their newbornsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What you need to know about Kim Jong-nam's murderWorld
-
[OPINION] Sipho Pityana's open letter to Brian MolefeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Siri is not safe from sexism & perpetuates patriarchyOpinion
-
[OPINION] How will Angela Merkel respond to the ‘Trump doctrine’?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s airports company faces a hard landingOpinion
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
Int financial task force defers comment on SA non-complianceLocal
-
Minister Peters calls for probe into Prasa CEO’s alleged salary hikeLocal
-
Acting Prasa head denies claims he paid himself an increaseLocal
-
Nokia unveils the new iconic 3310Business
-
Drought sees increased demand for alternative waterLocal
-
Reports: Prasa acting CEO Collins Letsoalo hikes his pay by over 300%Local
Horner says new F1 cars let down by 'shark fins'
The new generation of cars stands out for having prominent fins emanating from the airbox behind the driver's head.
BARCELONA - Formula One has put aerodynamics before aesthetics, with the new-look 2017 cars let down by "shark fins" resulting from a change in the rules, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Apart from being wider, lower and on fatter front and rear tyres, the new generation of cars stands out for having prominent fins emanating from the airbox behind the driver's head.
Some are more brutal than others, with the Toro Rosso and Mercedes drawing rave reviews for their flowing lines while the likes of Williams and Force India have attracted less favourable comments.
"I think the cars look fantastic, the only thing that lets them down is the shark fins," Horner told reporters on the first day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
"It's something that we raised at the Formula One strategy meeting last year to ask that all teams remove them, because it is pretty marginal the performance gain that they offer," he added.
"In the interests of aesthetics, it was requested that they be removed. That went to the Formula One commission and unfortunately was immediately rejected by the majority of teams."
The core Strategy Group incorporates the top teams only while all vote at the commission level.
Horner hoped something could be agreed for 2018 to make the fins a one-season wonder because the cars would be more attractive without them.
Red Bull have design ace Adrian Newey on their staff, a title-winner with three different teams and regarded as a master of aerodynamics.
That has traditionally been a strong point for the team, who managed to win two races last year despite their Renault engine offering considerably less power than that of the dominant Mercedes.
"I think it's wrong to ignore the aesthetics on a car," said Horner. "Unfortunately this is a consequence of the rules but one that should have been able to be addressed quite quickly."
