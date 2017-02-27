Firefighters battle separate Western Cape blazes

It’s not yet clear what caused the fires that broke out near the Overberg Missile Test Range & Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters will intensify efforts to douse a blaze in the Bredasdorp area.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire that broke out near the Overberg Missile Test Range on Sunday.

Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys says: “The fire is still burning. It’s burning towards private land and a large area was brought under control yesterday.”

Meanwhile, fire crews are battling a blaze on the mountain slopes above Hout Bay, which is mostly inaccessible to firefighters.

Fire and rescue service's Tracey Whittaker says no property is in danger.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and there’s no immediate danger to any property. City firefighters and Table Mountain National Parks are standing by to monitor the fire.”