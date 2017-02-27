Anti-nuclear groups in limbo as no date set for judgment

Earthlife Africa & Safcei spent three days in court last week battling the legality of the country's nuclear plans.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-nuclear lobby groups don't know how long they will have to wait before they know whether their bid to halt South Africa’s nuclear power ambitions has been successful.

Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environmental Institute (Safcei) spent three days in court last week battling the legality of the country's nuclear plans.

The project seeks to provide 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2030 and comes with an estimated price tag of R1 trillion.

The programme has been dogged by controversy with claims that a secret deal has already been signed with Russian company, Rosatom.

The company and government have denied the allegation.

Safcei’s Liz McDaid says government has argued they don't require public participation to conclude the nuclear new build programme.

“It’s said that it’s up to Parliament to make the decision and we’re arguing that you can’t buy R1 trillion worth of stuff without consulting the public.”

A date is yet to be set for judgment.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 companies, among them Rosatom, have responded to Eskom's Request for Information process which will conclude in April.

Treasury then needs to sign off on the project before an official tender can be released, which is expected in the second half of the year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)