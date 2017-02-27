Anti-nuclear groups in limbo as no date set for judgment
Earthlife Africa & Safcei spent three days in court last week battling the legality of the country's nuclear plans.
CAPE TOWN - Anti-nuclear lobby groups don't know how long they will have to wait before they know whether their bid to halt South Africa’s nuclear power ambitions has been successful.
Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environmental Institute (Safcei) spent three days in court last week battling the legality of the country's nuclear plans.
The project seeks to provide 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2030 and comes with an estimated price tag of R1 trillion.
The programme has been dogged by controversy with claims that a secret deal has already been signed with Russian company, Rosatom.
The company and government have denied the allegation.
Safcei’s Liz McDaid says government has argued they don't require public participation to conclude the nuclear new build programme.
“It’s said that it’s up to Parliament to make the decision and we’re arguing that you can’t buy R1 trillion worth of stuff without consulting the public.”
A date is yet to be set for judgment.
Meanwhile, nearly 30 companies, among them Rosatom, have responded to Eskom's Request for Information process which will conclude in April.
Treasury then needs to sign off on the project before an official tender can be released, which is expected in the second half of the year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gauteng water restrictions could be lifted
-
Elderly woman stabbed to death in Vanderbijlpark
-
Former Springbok player expected in court on assault charges
-
Essa Moosa's legacy described as 'one of change' & 'universal justice'
-
Drought sees increased demand for alternative water
-
SACP says members deployed to Cabinet will resign if Gordhan is axed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.