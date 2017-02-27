Acting Prasa head denies claims he paid himself an increase
Collins Letsoalo has hit back at reports that he paid himself an increase saying this is part of a media assault.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s acting CEO Collins Letsoalo has hit back at reports saying he paid himself an increase, saying this is part of a media assault.
The Sunday Times on Sunday reported that just a month after his arrival at the rail agency Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.
The paper says when the state company’s acting head of Human Resources resisted Letsolao’s demand, the interim CEO accused him of insubordination and had him replaced.
During a press briefing in Pretoria on Monday morning Letsoalo said he is shocked by the allegations.
“I might add that this has taken me aback. It seeks to undermine the work that I’ve been doing throughout my professional life, and sabotage is going to change what’s happening. I’m going to be releasing documents that we sent to the Sunday Times. It still puzzles me why they chose to ignore what we’ve given them.”
Letsoalo has been at the helm at Prasa for about seven months after being seconded by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters last July.
The paper said in her second letter sent to Letsoalo, Peters makes it clear that the acting CEO’s pay package of R1.3 million would not change but he would receive a 12% acting allowance.
But the paper says Letsoalo pushed for R5.9 million, which translates to an acting allowance about R390,000 a month.
He also demanded a chauffeur-driven vehicle and a company cellphone with unlimited calls.
This is all despite him talking tough about irregular contracts amounting to about R13.9 billion under Montana.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Thabo Mbeki inaugurated as new Unisa chancellor
-
Cosmas Cavaleros critical but stable following attempted robbery
-
Ludi Vink’s sister urges public not to share footage of attack
-
ANC: DA could lose support over Madikizela appointment
-
Hawks deny claims it’s investigating Jonas for corruption
-
Probe launched after foetuses discovered at CT home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.