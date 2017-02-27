Acting Prasa head denies claims he paid himself an increase

Collins Letsoalo has hit back at reports that he paid himself an increase saying this is part of a media assault.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s acting CEO Collins Letsoalo has hit back at reports saying he paid himself an increase, saying this is part of a media assault.

The Sunday Times on Sunday reported that just a month after his arrival at the rail agency Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.

The paper says when the state company’s acting head of Human Resources resisted Letsolao’s demand, the interim CEO accused him of insubordination and had him replaced.

During a press briefing in Pretoria on Monday morning Letsoalo said he is shocked by the allegations.

“I might add that this has taken me aback. It seeks to undermine the work that I’ve been doing throughout my professional life, and sabotage is going to change what’s happening. I’m going to be releasing documents that we sent to the Sunday Times. It still puzzles me why they chose to ignore what we’ve given them.”

Letsoalo has been at the helm at Prasa for about seven months after being seconded by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters last July.

The paper said in her second letter sent to Letsoalo, Peters makes it clear that the acting CEO’s pay package of R1.3 million would not change but he would receive a 12% acting allowance.

But the paper says Letsoalo pushed for R5.9 million, which translates to an acting allowance about R390,000 a month.

He also demanded a chauffeur-driven vehicle and a company cellphone with unlimited calls.

This is all despite him talking tough about irregular contracts amounting to about R13.9 billion under Montana.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)