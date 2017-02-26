WC police on high alert following attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng

Police say they are monitoring various areas throughout the province to make sure that there are no outbreaks of xenophobic violence.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police say they are monitoring various areas throughout the province to make sure that there are no outbreaks of xenophobic violence.

This comes in the wake of an anti-immigrant march in Pretoria on Friday.

Violence broke out during a march, with protesters trying to break into foreign-owned shops, claiming the shopkeepers were drug lords and stockpiling weapons.

More than 130 people were arrested.

The Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum’s Ronnie Busakwe says, “We wish that those things don’t happen here. But we’ll try our best to engage the community about that, it must not happen here. we must treat each other well as human beings.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his government has put together a number of interventions aimed at addressing some of the fundamental divisions and inequalities in communities.

On Friday, a march was held against illegal immigrants in the Pretoria CBD.

Earlier this month, the community of Rosettenville in southern Johannesburg torched 12 houses alleged to be have been brothels and drug dens.

Yesterday, Makhura officially kicked off the social cohesion games aimed at uniting the province.

He said Gauteng welcomes people from all walks of life.

“For our people to live together as equals, united in their diversity, it means we also have to deal with inequalities. We also have to ensure everybody has opportunities to make decent living.”

