WC firefighters battle Overberg blaze
The wildfire, which is yet to be contained, stretches across 4,000 hectares between the Overberg Missile Test Range and De Hoop Airstrip.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape firefighters are battling a large wildfire near the Overberg Missile Test Range.
The fire stretches across 4,000 hectares between the test range and De Hoop Airstrip.
Overberg District Fire Chief Reinard Geldenhuys says the blaze is yet to be contained.
“The area is about 4,500 hectares already. We have three helicopters working, and quite a lot of ground teams.”
A volunteer wildfire service has warned that large plumes of smoke are billowing across the area.
#Overberg #Bredasdorp #wildfire creating lots of smoke across the district #discoveroverberg @wo_fire @HermanusTimes pic.twitter.com/F1DR5WVm8v— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) February 26, 2017
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
