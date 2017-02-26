Reports: Prasa acting CEO Collins Letsoalo hikes his pay by over 300%
Letsoalo has been at the helm at Prasa for about seven months now after being seconded by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters last July.
JOHANNESBURG – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting CEO Collins Letsoalo has reportedly hiked his own pay by 350%, securing a pay cheque four times higher than his agreed salary.
The Sunday Times says just a month after his arrival at Prasa, Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.
The paper says when the state company’s acting head of Human Resources resisted Letsoalo’s demand, the interim CEO accused him of insubordination and had him replaced.
Letsoalo has been at the helm at Prasa for about seven months now after being seconded by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters last July.
The paper says in her second letter sent to Letsoalo, Peters makes it clear that the acting CEO’s pay package of R1.3 million would not change but he would receive a 12% acting allowance.
But the paper says Letsoalo pushed for R5.9 million, which translates to an acting allowance about R390,000 a month.
He also demanded a chauffeur-driven vehicle and a company cellphone with unlimited calls.
This is all despite him talking tough about irregular contracts amounting to about R13.9 billion under Montana.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
WC police on high alert following attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng
-
Water restrictions still in place until further notice despite heavy rains
-
Makhura to put interventions to address divisions & inequalities in communities
-
DA calls on Zuma to reverse his decision regarding Jiba and Mrwebi
-
DA’s new interim leader promises to bring unity within party
-
Water and Sanitation Minister to give update on drought & dam levels
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.