Nzimande: SACP worried by ANC turbulence and factionalism
The SACP says the ANC needs to get its act together, saying the turbulence is impacting the party's performance in government.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Blade Nzimande says the party is concerned about what he calls the worrying turbulence and factionalism in the African National Congress (ANC).
Nzimande addressed the media earlier on Sunday in Johannesburg following the communist party's central executive committee meeting.
Blade Nzimande says they are deeply worried about the state of the ANC.
“In particular we are seeing growing recklessness and a disdain for a collective decision making and for formal democratically elected structures.”
He says he believes the party troubles are rooted in factionalism.
“For the past two months this factional behaviour has sought to recalibrate its public position somewhat. While the Gupta family clearly lurks in the background in many cases, there has been an attempt to downplay links in this direction and adopt a more radical sounding Africanist posture.”
The communist party says the governing party needs to get its act together, aying the turbulence is now impacting the party's performance in government.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
