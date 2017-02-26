Leslie Sedibe sues Fifa for $5m

Sedibe and his legal team have given Fifa 14 days to respond, failing which, they would go ahead with their claim.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Leslie Sedibe has served Fifa with a letter of demand for $5 million (R64.7 million) for defamation of character.

According to the City Press, the letter was served to visiting Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who was in the country for a Fifa summit this week.

Sedibe’s lawyer, David Swartz, said they sent a court sheriff to deliver the letter to Infantino at the Sandton Convention Centre on Monday.

Swartz said they were also demanding Fifa to publicly and officially withdraw the report on Bafana Bafana match-fixing; withdraw the sanctions imposed on Sedibe; and release a media statement on the retraction of the report, at Fifa’s expense, in the New York Times, the Guardian and two national South African newspapers.

This was after Fifa banned Sedibe from all football-related activities for a period of five years, based on the report of allegations of match-fixing involving Bafana Bafana before the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Sedibe and his legal team have given Fifa 14 days to respond, failing which, they would go ahead with their claim.