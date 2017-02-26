Human rights lawyer Essa Moosa dies, aged 81
Hailing from the District Six area, Moosa became one of the South Africa's leading activists in the fight against apartheid.
CAPE TOWN – Renowned anti-apartheid activist and human rights lawyer Essa Moosa has passed away at the age of 81.
Moosa qualified as a lawyer in 1962.
He acted for a number of prominent anti-apartheid activists and challenged human right violations such as detention without trial, freedom of association, expression and movement.
As the Secretary of the Constitutional Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) he gave logistical support to the ANC negotiations team – led by former president Nelson Mandela – for the establishment of a democratic South Africa.
Mandela appointed Moosa as a judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of South Africa in 1998. He retired officially from active service on 8 February 2011.
Our deepest condolences to the family of Judge Essa Moosa, who sadly passed away this morning. https://t.co/XCvMGx5WAd pic.twitter.com/egkaICzoa6— Lead SA (@lead_sa) February 26, 2017
It is understood, Moosa passed away at his home. His funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
