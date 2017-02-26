Hawks say reports linking Jonas to SAA probe 'unethical and wrong'

City press is reporting that the Hawks are gathering evidence that could implicate Jonas in a case of corruption involving a supplier to SAA’s aviation maintenance division.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have denied allegations that they are investigating the Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas on allegations of corruption.

City Press is reporting that the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit is gathering evidence that could implicate Jonas in a case of corruption involving a supplier to South African Airways’s (SAA) aviation maintenance division.

The paper says there are allegations the deputy minister used his political influence to have a United States aircraft maintenance and engineering company favourably viewed as a supplier of aircraft components and tyres.

The Hawks Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the corruption investigation into SAA has been ongoing since last year, but says it’s not directed to Jonas.

“There is an investigation that involves billions of rand at SAA, and that investigation will be determining who is involved whilst we continue with it. But to say the deputy minister of finance or anyone is attached to it I think is unethical and very wrong.”

