Gigaba: Unscrupulous business practice behind Xenophobia

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has taken aim at what he calls unscrupulous companies that pit South Africans against immigrants to get the highest gains from the cheapest pay.

He says this issue was one of the points also raised by the Mamelodi Concerned Residents memorandum submitted to their department on Friday.

The minister says this is one of the factors that lead to xenophobic violence.

“The unscrupulous businesses neglecting calling them names like ‘lazy criminals’ and ‘untrustworthy’ make negate the very fundamentals of SA law and endanger, by their unscrupulous practices, all immigrants.”

Gigaba was speaking at the Lighthouse Chapel Church in Sunnyside, Pretoria

He says some businesses use a capitalist system that doesn’t care for people's dignity – just its profits.

“This demonstrates the brutality of the system capitalism which doesn’t care for the humanity of its employees.”

The minister met with the hospitality industry leaders last month to discuss the need to abide by the law where immigrant employment, versus South Africans, is concerned.

At the same time, the South African Communist Party has blamed the recent Flare up of Xenophobic attacks on what they call the failure of the police service--adding that the SAPS must focus on fighting crime and protecting communities instead of being involved in factional politics.

On Friday violence erupted in Tshwane as a group of people marched against immigrants.

Foreign owned shops were looted--leading to some foreigners being taken to places of safety.

SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande says while they condemn attacks against foreign nationals-they recognize the failure of police officers to deal with crime.

“instead on embroiling themselves in factional politics, the leadership of the Saps, and other intelligence services, needs to focus on providing real personal and community security to the working class and the poor.”

