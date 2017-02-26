DA’s new interim leader promises to bring unity within party

Other leaders also reiterated this message, saying this is the only way the DA stands a chance to come out on top at the 2019 elections.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Western Cape interim leader Bongonkosi Madikizela says there are no problems with unity among members within the party.

Madikizela was on Saturday voted in as the party’s interim provincial leader.

He says he has plans to strengthen unity within the party, and he has called on the other candidates, who contested the internal elections, to now work together as one.

Other leaders also reiterated this message, saying this is the only way the DA stands a chance to come out on top at the 2019 elections.

DA’s Anton Bredell says, “In this room we had a very vigorous warm debate on race. We had debate on jobs, where we differ but in that difference we learn from one another and we don’t differ with a person, we differ on issues.

“And from where I’m sitting, there is no worries at all of the unity within the party.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC)’s acting chairperson in the Western Cape, Khaya Magaxa, says they are not concerned that Madikizela could make an impact on its supporters.

“It doesn’t make any difference. Whoever is leading the DA in the Western Cape is the person who will never improve the quality lives of the people.

“And that person won’t be a person of his or her own, it will be a person that subjected to the wishes of whites that are in control.”

Magaxa says the DA leader won’t make any impact in the townships as he is unknown to the people.

“He will remain an aloof person in our townships. The DA doesn’t have the capacity to get an organic leader in the African townships. By the way Madikizela is new in the Western Cape townships, he has never been an activist in our townships.”

MASS CAMPAIGN

Madikizela, who’s also the Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, clinched the highly contested spot in a resounding victory, gaining three quarters of the vote.

The newly elected leader will carry out his new position until the DA’s provincial electoral congress, in August.

When asked if his appointment could boost the party’s chances of gaining more black supporters, Madikizela said he doesn’t believe a leader’s race can attract more voters of the same race.

“What South Africans need is a leader that identifies with their flight and identifies what needs to be done. I think our brand of good governance as a party has done a lot in this regard. I think we need a leader that will continue with that brand.”

Madikizela will be going on an extensive campaign across the Western Cape to boost the party’s structures, especially in areas that are traditional ANC strongholds.