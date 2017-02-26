ANCWL continues to back Dlamini-Zuma for presidency despite party warnings

League President Bathabile Dlamini and Dlamini-Zuma attended the launching of the Bretheren Mission church in Thokoza on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe saying that party leaders should not campaign, the ANC Women’s League has continued to come out in support of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

League President Bathabile Dlamini and Dlamini-Zuma attended the launching of the Bretheren Mission church in Thokoza on Saturday.

However, apart from what appeared to be a rally the former au leader also turned her attention to women's issues.

The church, made up of a majority of women, applauded Dlamini-Zuma when she placed women at the centre of development.

“Research shows that if you teach a girl child, the next generation becomes more healthier and educated.”

Dlamini-Zuma says South Africa and the continent suffer from a rich vs poor gap that can only be minimised with education.

“Research also shows that the only way to close this gap quicker is education.”

Saturday was the second church appearance in Dlamini-Zuma’s would be presidency campaign trail and has received the backing of religious leaders in both occasions.

CHURCH BACKS DLAMINI-ZUMA

The Brethren Mission Church said it sees the next South African president being Dlamini-Zuma.

The church said the country should not miss the opportunity of making the former African Union commission chairperson president because it may not come again.

There were loud cheers as one religious leader after another pledged their support to Dlamini-Zuma.

The church’s Khwezi Masondo said the former African Union leader will take the country and their church forward.

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is here so as to lead the nation and tell them that we have fought that war, the only war that we need to fight now is the war of literacy.”

Earlier the ANCWL president continued where she left off on previous occasions, publicly backing former AU commission chairperson as the next president.

She told the church, made up mostly of women, that Dlamini-Zuma would benefit South Africa.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)