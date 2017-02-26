5 people arrested in Western Cape following police raids

Just before the weekend, two men were caught with goods stolen from a spaza shop in Nqamakwa.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape law enforcement officials have carried out a series of raids, arresting five people.



This was for crimes ranging from illegally trading in alcohol to house robbery.

A Butterworth Task Team also cracked down on illegal liquor traders in neighbouring villages.

The police’s Jackson Manatha says, “The liquor will be destroyed very soon. All the three suspects have been charged, it’s up to them to pay the fines or appear in court on Monday.”

#sapsEC Centane: Butterworth Cluster Task Team on 24/2 arrested 3 suspects for selling liquor without a license at 3 different villages. ME pic.twitter.com/E9qKZ61I4F — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 25, 2017