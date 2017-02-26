5 people arrested in Western Cape following police raids
Just before the weekend, two men were caught with goods stolen from a spaza shop in Nqamakwa.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape law enforcement officials have carried out a series of raids, arresting five people.
This was for crimes ranging from illegally trading in alcohol to house robbery.
Just before the weekend, two men were caught with goods stolen from a spaza shop in Nqamakwa
A Butterworth Task Team also cracked down on illegal liquor traders in neighbouring villages.
The police’s Jackson Manatha says, “The liquor will be destroyed very soon. All the three suspects have been charged, it’s up to them to pay the fines or appear in court on Monday.”
#sapsEC Centane: Butterworth Cluster Task Team on 24/2 arrested 3 suspects for selling liquor without a license at 3 different villages. ME pic.twitter.com/E9qKZ61I4F— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 25, 2017
#sapsEC Willowvale #SAPS on 24/2 arrested a suspect for selling liquor without a license & 2 others for possession of dagga at a Village. ME pic.twitter.com/EYUZflCNLb— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 25, 2017
More in Local
-
Limpopo man stabs girlfriend to death and then hangs himself
-
Home Affairs depart visits Sunnyside in PTA in support non-nationals
-
10 people killed in head-on collision in Mpumalanga
-
WC police on high alert following attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng
-
Reports: Prasa acting CEO Collins Letsoalo hikes his pay by over 300%
-
Water restrictions still in place until further notice despite heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.