Thokoza church backs Dlamini-Zuma for presidency

The church says the country should not miss the opportunity of making the former African Union commission chairperson president because it may not come again.

JOHANNESBURG – The Brethren Mission Church in Thokoza says it sees the next South African president being Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The church says the country should not miss the opportunity of making the former African Union commission chairperson president because it may not come again.

The church hosted Dlamini-Zuma and African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) President Bathabile Ddlamini at its launch on Saturday.

There were loud cheers as one religious leader after another pledged their support to Dlamini-Zuma.

The church's Khwezi Masondo says the former au leader will take the country and their church forward.

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is here so as to lead the nation and tell them that we have fought that war, the only war that we need to fight now is the war of literacy.”

Earlier the ANCWL president continued where she left off on previous occasions, publicly backing former AU commission chairperson as the next president.

She told the Bretheren mission church, made up mostly of women, that Dlamini-Zuma would benefit South Africa.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)