Thokoza church backs Dlamini-Zuma for presidency
The church says the country should not miss the opportunity of making the former African Union commission chairperson president because it may not come again.
JOHANNESBURG – The Brethren Mission Church in Thokoza says it sees the next South African president being Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The church says the country should not miss the opportunity of making the former African Union commission chairperson president because it may not come again.
The church hosted Dlamini-Zuma and African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) President Bathabile Ddlamini at its launch on Saturday.
There were loud cheers as one religious leader after another pledged their support to Dlamini-Zuma.
The church's Khwezi Masondo says the former au leader will take the country and their church forward.
“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is here so as to lead the nation and tell them that we have fought that war, the only war that we need to fight now is the war of literacy.”
Earlier the ANCWL president continued where she left off on previous occasions, publicly backing former AU commission chairperson as the next president.
She told the Bretheren mission church, made up mostly of women, that Dlamini-Zuma would benefit South Africa.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
ANC WC unfazed by Madikizela’s appointment
-
Sundowns outclass Wits to move up PSL log
-
Gauteng police hunt 4 suspects in Benoni mall robbery
-
DA: Mrwebi, Jiba decision another example of Zuma passing the buck
-
Makhura commends police on their handling of Tshwane protest
-
Super Rugby: Close call as Lions beat Cheetahs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.