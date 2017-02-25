Super Rugby: Close call as Lions beat Cheetahs
With a few minutes left in the tight match, Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s second try for the Lions earned his team the 28-25 victory.
JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have gotten their 2017 Super Rugby campaign off to a winning start after beating the Cheetahs 28-25 in Bloemfontein.
It was a tight first half which saw the score ending on 6-6 at the break. However, Lion’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk earned himself a yellow card four minutes before the end of the half.
Playing against 14 men at the start of the second half, the Cheetahs capitalised on their advantage when Raymond Rhule ran over the line to score the first try of the game.
A successful conversion from Fred Zeilinga took the score to 13-6.
Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored the first try for the Lions in the 54th minute and a conversion from Elton Jantjies took the deficit to just three points with the score at 16-13 to the Cheetahs.
Some ill-discipline from the Lions saw them conceding a few penalties to the Cheetahs, widening the gap between the two. But the Lions were awarded a penalty try in the 68th minute, which took them to a one point lead with the score at 23-22.
Fred Zeilinga scored a penalty to take the Cheetahs into the lead at 25-23 with just four minutes remaining in the match.
One minute later though, Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored his second try for the Lions and, despite a missed conversion, it was enough to take the Lions to a 28-25 victory.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Newly elected interim DA WC leader calls for ‘unity in diversity’
-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a leader amongst leaders - ANCWL
-
9 killed in separate KZN, North West road accidents
-
#Budget2017: Black Business Council left wanting on issues of transformation
-
Khayelitsha CPF condemns xenophobic violence in Tshwane
-
Church leaders want community to know ANC is ‘accessible’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.