Super Rugby: Close call as Lions beat Cheetahs

With a few minutes left in the tight match, Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s second try for the Lions earned his team the 28-25 victory.

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have gotten their 2017 Super Rugby campaign off to a winning start after beating the Cheetahs 28-25 in Bloemfontein.

It was a tight first half which saw the score ending on 6-6 at the break. However, Lion’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk earned himself a yellow card four minutes before the end of the half.

Playing against 14 men at the start of the second half, the Cheetahs capitalised on their advantage when Raymond Rhule ran over the line to score the first try of the game.

A successful conversion from Fred Zeilinga took the score to 13-6.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored the first try for the Lions in the 54th minute and a conversion from Elton Jantjies took the deficit to just three points with the score at 16-13 to the Cheetahs.

Some ill-discipline from the Lions saw them conceding a few penalties to the Cheetahs, widening the gap between the two. But the Lions were awarded a penalty try in the 68th minute, which took them to a one point lead with the score at 23-22.

Fred Zeilinga scored a penalty to take the Cheetahs into the lead at 25-23 with just four minutes remaining in the match.

One minute later though, Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored his second try for the Lions and, despite a missed conversion, it was enough to take the Lions to a 28-25 victory.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)