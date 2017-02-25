Sundowns outclass Wits to move up PSL log

The result pushed the African champions into third on the league table, with three games in hand over Wits and four over Kaizer Chiefs.

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns continued their recent impressive form, beating Bidvest Wits 2-0 in an Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wits went into the match leading the PSL log, hoping to stretch their one-point lead over Kaizer Chiefs.

Downs midfielder Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring in the 40th minute, banging home a free-kick.

Wits old boy Sibusiso Vilakazi sealed his former team's fate, scoring a second goal for Sundowns, and sealing victory, in the 90th minute.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)