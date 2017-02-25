Sundowns outclass Wits to move up PSL log
The result pushed the African champions into third on the league table, with three games in hand over Wits and four over Kaizer Chiefs.
JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns continued their recent impressive form, beating Bidvest Wits 2-0 in an Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus Stadium on Saturday evening.
Wits went into the match leading the PSL log, hoping to stretch their one-point lead over Kaizer Chiefs.
Downs midfielder Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring in the 40th minute, banging home a free-kick.
Wits old boy Sibusiso Vilakazi sealed his former team's fate, scoring a second goal for Sundowns, and sealing victory, in the 90th minute.
The result pushed the African champions into third on the league table, with three games in hand over Wits and four over Kaizer Chiefs.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
ANC WC unfazed by Madikizela’s appointment
-
Gauteng police hunt 4 suspects in Benoni mall robbery
-
DA: Mrwebi, Jiba decision another example of Zuma passing the buck
-
Makhura commends police on their handling of Tshwane protest
-
Super Rugby: Close call as Lions beat Cheetahs
-
Newly elected interim DA WC leader calls for ‘unity in diversity’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.