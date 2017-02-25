Police in Tshwane accused of protecting immigrants and taking bribes
On Friday, police stopped the group as they tried to break into the shops, claiming there were drugs and weapons inside.
JOHANNESBURG – A large group of people who tried to break into shops in the Pretoria CBD owned by non-nationals, saying they wanted to search them for drugs, have accused police of protecting immigrants and claim the officers were bribed.
On Friday, police stopped the group as they tried to break into the shops, claiming there were drugs and weapons inside.
Shop owners hid inside their businesses for hours, saying they were prepared to die defending their stock.
Foreign nationals were appealing to police while trying to clarify the accusations that they are drug lords.
The group of people were so convinced, they even asked police to search the premises.
“We’ve not found anything.”
But they were not satisfied, claiming the foreign nationals bribed the police.
“Police are coming here to collect money, they don’t arrest them. so if they’re not doing anything then we’ll handle them ourselves.”
As night fell on Friday, the shop owners refused to be escorted to a safer place, welding their gates shut-and saying they are willing to die in their property, with their stock.
DEFENDS DECISION TO APPROVE MARCH
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has defended the decision to authorise Friday’s anti-immigrant march in Pretoria, saying people have the right to express their views.
The police had their hands full in Atteridgeville, Marabastad, the Pretoria inner city and Sunnyside, trying to prevent clashes between citizens and non-nationals.
Despite the march explicitly being touted as being against immigrants and not anti-drug or anti-crime, Lieutenant Phahlane said it was legitimately approved.
“Our Constitution provides for people to express their views. Facts before the authorities were considered and they deemed it fit that with what was at their disposal, that the march is granted.”
He has dismissed suggestions that the march was aimed at foreigners.
“The march was about people, amongst others, that are not South African nationals involved in crime.”
Phahlane said the police will remain on high alert and deployed at hotspot areas.
[Watch] Darkey Africa pleads for peace during xenophobic tension in Pretoria
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
DA delegates expected to elect Western Cape interim leader
-
Police say no further incidents of violence reported in Tshwane overnight
-
Informal traders decry COJ after forceful removal from trading stalls
-
Tom Moyane ‘not welcome’ at Gordhan’s pre-budget briefings
-
Some current & former SABC execs could be charged for mismanagement
-
Moyane asks Gordhan to explain leakages of confidential letters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.