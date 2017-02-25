Makhura commends police on their handling of Tshwane protest
More than 130 people were arrested during an anti-immigrant march in Tshwane on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has applauded the manner in which the police handled Friday's anti-immigrant march and the chaos that erupted in Pretoria’s CBD.
Officers had their hands full, after a large group of people tried to break into foreign owned shops claiming there were drugs and weapons.
The police managed to stop the group and restore calm.
WATCH: Xenophobic march turns violent in Pretoria
On Saturday, Makhura officially kicked off the social cohesion games aimed at uniting the province.
Premier's Social Cohesion Games #WeAreAfricans #GPHome4All pic.twitter.com/HZHP4iVCiu— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) February 25, 2017
The premier has once again condemned the violence and has called for peace.
“I think yesterday the police did a wonderful job. There could have been bloodshed in those marches in Tshwane, but the police did a great job in trying to prevent any loss of life.”
More than 130 people were arrested during the march.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
