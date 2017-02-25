Makhura commends police on their handling of Tshwane protest

More than 130 people were arrested during an anti-immigrant march in Tshwane on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has applauded the manner in which the police handled Friday's anti-immigrant march and the chaos that erupted in Pretoria’s CBD.

Officers had their hands full, after a large group of people tried to break into foreign owned shops claiming there were drugs and weapons.

The police managed to stop the group and restore calm.

On Saturday, Makhura officially kicked off the social cohesion games aimed at uniting the province.

The premier has once again condemned the violence and has called for peace.

“I think yesterday the police did a wonderful job. There could have been bloodshed in those marches in Tshwane, but the police did a great job in trying to prevent any loss of life.”

More than 130 people were arrested during the march.

