Khayelitsha CPF condemns xenophobic violence in Tshwane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Khayelitsha CPF condemns xenophobic violence in Tshwane

After warning that recent killings of foreign shop owners in Khayelitsha should not be labelled as xenophobic, the community has distanced itself from anti-immigrant sentiments.

All the exits out of Atteridgeville blocked by xenophobia protesters on 24 February 2017. Picture: Twitter @EWNTraffic.
All the exits out of Atteridgeville blocked by xenophobia protesters on 24 February 2017. Picture: Twitter @EWNTraffic.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Khayelitsha community policing forum (CPF) says it has not picked up on any anti-foreigner sentiment in the area, condemning in the strongest sense and the recent xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

On Friday violence broke out in Pretoria CBD during an anti-immigrant march.

Protesters reportedly tried to break into foreign-owned shops, claiming the owners were drug lords.

More than 130 protesters have since been arrested.

WATCH: Xenophobic march turns violent

The CPF’s Ronnie Busakwe says the township community does not share the xenophobic sentiment.

“As the community of Khayelitsha, we condemn things like that. We must treat each other as human beings.”

Earlier this month the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) warned against labelling the murders of three Somali shop owners as xenophobic attacks.

The three men were shot and killed within minutes of each other in Site C, Khayelitsha.

The KDF’s Ndithini Thyido said any rumours that the killings could be xenophobic in nature is unfounded.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA