Khayelitsha CPF condemns xenophobic violence in Tshwane
After warning that recent killings of foreign shop owners in Khayelitsha should not be labelled as xenophobic, the community has distanced itself from anti-immigrant sentiments.
CAPE TOWN – The Khayelitsha community policing forum (CPF) says it has not picked up on any anti-foreigner sentiment in the area, condemning in the strongest sense and the recent xenophobic violence in Gauteng.
On Friday violence broke out in Pretoria CBD during an anti-immigrant march.
Protesters reportedly tried to break into foreign-owned shops, claiming the owners were drug lords.
More than 130 protesters have since been arrested.
WATCH: Xenophobic march turns violent
The CPF’s Ronnie Busakwe says the township community does not share the xenophobic sentiment.
“As the community of Khayelitsha, we condemn things like that. We must treat each other as human beings.”
Earlier this month the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) warned against labelling the murders of three Somali shop owners as xenophobic attacks.
The three men were shot and killed within minutes of each other in Site C, Khayelitsha.
The KDF’s Ndithini Thyido said any rumours that the killings could be xenophobic in nature is unfounded.
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
