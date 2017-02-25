Popular Topics
Informal traders decry COJ after forceful removal from trading stalls

Forum has called on the City of Johannesburg to let its members return to their places of trade with immediate effect.

FILE: Informal Traders. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Informal Traders. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Informal Traders Forum has called on the City of Johannesburg to let its members return to their places of trade with immediate effect.

The city removed more than 200 informal traders from a newly revamped section of Noord Street in the CBD on Friday, saying they should follow proper procedures to apply for the right to sell their wares there.

The traders say their removal was politically motivated and is unreasonable because they have been trading there since before the refurbishments began.

The Forum’s Brian Phaaloh says their members have been moved to give ongoing renovations a chance.

“We were notified by our members that are trading at Block 4 Noord Street that they were forcibly removed by the JMPD officials. Then we are demanding our members not to be intimidated by the Johannesburg Metro Police offices.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

