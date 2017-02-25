Higher Education to name & shame holders of bogus qualifications

Last year, Nzimande published new regulations that will require employers to validate and verify their staff’s qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the South African Qualifications Authority will soon name and shame holders of bogus qualifications on its website.

The department says they hope this move will curb the prevalence of qualification forgeries.

The authority’s Shirley Lloyd says those found guilty of misrepresentation or forgery will suffer severe consequences.

“If any kind of fraud is suspected, the South African Qualification Authority or Saqa, will report that to the police.

“And should there be a successful prosecution through the courts and a person is found guilty of fraud in that case it will a fraudulent activity, that’s an offence and the offence carries, either a significant fine or it carries a jail sentence.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)