Higher Education to name & shame holders of bogus qualifications
Last year, Nzimande published new regulations that will require employers to validate and verify their staff’s qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the South African Qualifications Authority will soon name and shame holders of bogus qualifications on its website.
The department says they hope this move will curb the prevalence of qualification forgeries.
Last year, Nzimande published new regulations that will require employers to validate and verify their staff’s qualifications.
The authority’s Shirley Lloyd says those found guilty of misrepresentation or forgery will suffer severe consequences.
“If any kind of fraud is suspected, the South African Qualification Authority or Saqa, will report that to the police.
“And should there be a successful prosecution through the courts and a person is found guilty of fraud in that case it will a fraudulent activity, that’s an offence and the offence carries, either a significant fine or it carries a jail sentence.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Water depart keeping close eye on Vaal Dam as it nears full capacity
-
Dlamini-Zuma expected to address congregants at a church launch in Thokoza
-
DA delegates expected to elect Western Cape interim leader
-
Police in Tshwane accused of protecting immigrants and taking bribes
-
Police say no further incidents of violence reported in Tshwane overnight
-
Informal traders decry COJ after forceful removal from trading stalls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.