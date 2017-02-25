Gauteng police hunt 4 suspects in Benoni mall robbery

The police’s Mavela Masondo says the suspects fled the scene without the money in an attempted robbery at Lakeside Mall.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are searching for four armed suspects, who have been involved in an attempted robbery at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, on the east rand.

It is alleged the suspects approached a security guard from the G4 security services, who had collected money from one of the stores.

Authorities say the security officer's colleague noticed what was happening and shot at the suspects, injuring one.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says the security guards were not injured, and the suspects fled the scene without the money.

“One of the suspects was shot on the lower body; the suspects then picked up their injured accomplice and fled in a white Toyota, with the registration number YRS 134 GP. Our prelim investigations also revealed that this car was stolen in Roodepoort in December last year.”

