DA: Mrwebi, Jiba decision another example of Zuma passing the buck

The party says the decision not to act against the pair is a transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem, saying the president to wait for the courts to do his job.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s hardly surprising, that President Jacob Zuma’s has decided not to suspend or institute an inquiry into the fitness of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, to hold office.

The party says this is a very transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem, saying the president prefers to sit out and wait, for the courts to do his job.

On Friday, the president considered representations made by the pair, and has decided not to take any action until the court process, that’s underway, has concluded.

Last year the North Gauteng High Court granted the advocates leave to appeal its decision, to strike them off the roll of advocates.

DA shadow minister for justice Glynnis Breytenbach says, “The DA is not surprised that the president has not suspended Jiba or Mrwebi. However we are disappointed. It’s another example of the president sitting back and waiting for the courts, or somebody else, to do his job for him.”

Breytenbach adds that President Zuma allowed for the general counsel of the bar to bring the striking off application when he should have launched the action himself.

“Now he is waiting for the outcome of the appeal, whereas the one thing has nothing to do with the other.”

