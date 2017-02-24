Zuma: We will amend laws on land expropriation
The president says the country needs to take urgent steps to transform the economy, including land ownership, very fast.
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says South Africa will amend its laws to allow expropriation of land without compensation for owners as government tries to speed up the redistribution of land.
Zuma says the country needs to take urgent steps to transform the economy, including land ownership, very fast.
The president was speaking at the launch of Operation Phakisa in Pretoria, an initiative aimed at Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.
He said 2017 is the year for radical economic transformation, and it would not be business as usual.
Zuma said rural areas were still characterised by poverty and inequality.
The president emphasised that 2017 would be a different year and it’s time to take bold steps in transforming the economy.
#OperationPhakisa Zuma: The state of the nation address made it clear this is the year of land reform & taking land back to the people. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
He said Operation Phakisa had been launched to address issues in the health, education and technology sectors, and now it's time for agriculture to get on board.
The president said he expected to have an agriculture programme in place by July, which will be ready for implementation.
#OperationPhakisa seeks 2 address constraints in ensuring equitable access to land, towards economic development & agrarian transformation pic.twitter.com/a4YJhh3gPA— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 24, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Woman (95) raped and strangled in Uitenhage
-
2 EC traffic officials, driving school instructor arrested
-
‘Warthog’ hunter who killed a man granted R15k bail
-
Tokai murder: Sentencing for 2 men after plea agreement
-
MPs question Muthambi’s evidence before SABC inquiry
-
Moyane slams Gordhan’s statement over Sars revenue decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.