Zuma: We will amend laws on land expropriation

The president says the country needs to take urgent steps to transform the economy, including land ownership, very fast.

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says South Africa will amend its laws to allow expropriation of land without compensation for owners as government tries to speed up the redistribution of land.

The president was speaking at the launch of Operation Phakisa in Pretoria, an initiative aimed at Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

He said 2017 is the year for radical economic transformation, and it would not be business as usual.

Zuma said rural areas were still characterised by poverty and inequality.

The president emphasised that 2017 would be a different year and it’s time to take bold steps in transforming the economy.

#OperationPhakisa Zuma: The state of the nation address made it clear this is the year of land reform & taking land back to the people. KS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017

He said Operation Phakisa had been launched to address issues in the health, education and technology sectors, and now it's time for agriculture to get on board.

The president said he expected to have an agriculture programme in place by July, which will be ready for implementation.

#OperationPhakisa seeks 2 address constraints in ensuring equitable access to land, towards economic development & agrarian transformation pic.twitter.com/a4YJhh3gPA — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 24, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)