Zuma decides not to suspend Jiba and Mrwebi

The Presidency says President Zuma has decided not to take any action against the pair until the court process that’s underway has concluded.

FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's office says he's decided not to suspend National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi and will not institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office for now.

The Presidency says Zuma considered representations made by the pair and has decided not to take any action until the court process that’s underway has concluded.

Last year the North Gauteng High Court granted the advocates leave to appeal its decision to strike them off the roll of advocates.

The General Council of the Bar had applied to the court for the pair to be struck off the roll after several adverse rulings against them, some of them related to suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

For now, Jiba and Mrwebi will remain on special leave.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

