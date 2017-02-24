Zuma condemns violence between foreign nationals, locals

The presidency says the situation has become more serious in light of current acts of intimidation and destruction of property.

JOHANNESBURG - With the anti-immigration march set to get underway this morning in Pretoria, President Jacob Zuma has appealed to South Africans not to blame all criminal activities on foreigners, calling for threats and counter threats on social media to stop.

In a statement released by the presidency, Zuma has strongly condemned acts of violence between locals and foreign nationals.

He says the situation has become more serious in light of current acts of intimidation and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, police in Nigeria are reportedly guarding MTN Offices in the capital Abuja after protesters against xenophobic attacks in South Africa tried to storm it on Thursday.

The BBC says the offices have been sealed off and no one is being allowed to enter the building.

Nigeria has summoned South Africa's top diplomat to discuss fears about the fresh wave of violence against immigrants in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

South Africa’s high commissioner to Nigeria has called on South Africans not to fuel tensions between locals and foreigners.

The Africa Diaspora Forum's chairperson Marc Gbaffou says foreigners are living in fear.

“As South Africa, we are committed to ending this because it’s not in line with the values of our country. Our country is generally not xenophobic. Yes, of course there are opportunists who have taken advantage of genuine concerns raised by our people.”

He says they received over 200 calls from concerned foreigners yesterday asking whether they should leave the country.

(Edited by Neo Koza)