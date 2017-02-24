‘Warthog’ hunter who killed a man granted R15k bail
Stephen Heburn is accused of murder for allegedly shooting dead Jan Railwa at a Tuinplaas farm outside Modimolle.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo hunter who shot and killed a man, claiming he mistook him for a warthog, has been granted conditional bail of R15,000 by the Modimolle Magistrates Court.
Stephen Heburn is accused of murder for allegedly shooting dead Jan Railwa at a Tuinplaas farm outside Modimolle earlier in February.
Heburn had to hand over his passport and may not speak to farm workers.
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says there were few protesters outside court.
“The case has been remanded to 20 April for further police investigation. He was given a number of bail conditions including not to visit the farm in question and also to report at a police station on Mondays and Fridays.”
More in Local
-
Woman (95) raped and strangled in Uitenhage
-
2 EC traffic officials, driving school instructor arrested
-
Zuma: We will amend laws on land expropriation
-
Tokai murder: Sentencing for 2 men after plea agreement
-
MPs question Muthambi’s evidence before SABC inquiry
-
Moyane slams Gordhan’s statement over Sars revenue decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.