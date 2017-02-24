‘Warthog’ hunter who killed a man granted R15k bail

Stephen Heburn is accused of murder for allegedly shooting dead Jan Railwa at a Tuinplaas farm outside Modimolle.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo hunter who shot and killed a man, claiming he mistook him for a warthog, has been granted conditional bail of R15,000 by the Modimolle Magistrates Court.

Stephen Heburn is accused of murder for allegedly shooting dead Jan Railwa at a Tuinplaas farm outside Modimolle earlier in February.

Heburn had to hand over his passport and may not speak to farm workers.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says there were few protesters outside court.

“The case has been remanded to 20 April for further police investigation. He was given a number of bail conditions including not to visit the farm in question and also to report at a police station on Mondays and Fridays.”