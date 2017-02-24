Temperatures set to rise this weekend
The South African Weather Service says wet weather is expected to persist into Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says while temperatures are expected to rise and the chance of rain may decrease this weekend showers could resume by next Tuesday.
Forecasters say temperatures should rise significantly in and around Gauteng by Sunday morning.
Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West provinces have been pummelled by showers and thundershowers this week, with the weather service saying the wet weather is expected to persist into Saturday.
Dam levels have also risen significantly this week, with the Vaal Dam hitting over 81 percent the highest it’s been in two years.
The persistent rains have sparked concerns that the Vaal and Bloemhof dams could burst their banks this weekend, and the Water and Sanitation Department will open a number of sluice gates at both dams to avoid this. As a result, people who live around the dams have been warned of possible flooding.
Forecaster Lulama Theme says the country can expect the rainy weather to continue sporadically until winter this year.
“With the summer conditions we do have tropical moisture coming in at times, like even now it looks like there is going to be a break this weekend but there is more tropical moisture that will be absorbed soon next week.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
