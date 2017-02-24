‘South Africans must realise immigrants are not the enemy’

Various organisations against xenophobia say they don't regard those who took part in today's anti-immigrant march as enemies.

PARKTOWN - Various organisations against xenophobia say they don't regard those who took part in Friday’s anti-immigrant march as enemies, but as victims of a system which has failed to address their needs.

The groups held a joint meeting in Johannesburg following the recent looting of foreign-owned shops and property in parts of Tshwane and Rosettenville.

The various organisations say they’re disappointed with the manner in which government has handled the unrest surrounding foreign nationals.

A group called the New Trade Union Federation's Stephan Faulkner says, “We’re very disappointed at government’s inactivity of simply coming in at the last minute and saying we’re all against xenophobia.”

Faulkner says it is high time South Africans realise that immigrants are not the enemy.

“Are you including the radiographer who takes x-rays in a local hospital or the doctors and plastic surgeons from Nigeria?”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International says the country's longstanding criminal justice failures and toxic populist rhetoric is fuelling xenophobia.

