‘South Africans must realise immigrants are not the enemy’
PARKTOWN - Various organisations against xenophobia say they don't regard those who took part in Friday’s anti-immigrant march as enemies, but as victims of a system which has failed to address their needs.
The groups held a joint meeting in Johannesburg following the recent looting of foreign-owned shops and property in parts of Tshwane and Rosettenville.
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Atteridgeville protesters.
This group of people says they want to search foreign owned shops. CM pic.twitter.com/MCBLnpwayk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
The various organisations say they’re disappointed with the manner in which government has handled the unrest surrounding foreign nationals.
A group called the New Trade Union Federation's Stephan Faulkner says, “We’re very disappointed at government’s inactivity of simply coming in at the last minute and saying we’re all against xenophobia.”
#XenoMarch WATCH this woman says she wants to search businesses owned by foreign nationals. CM pic.twitter.com/a3rIjNYHMY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
Faulkner says it is high time South Africans realise that immigrants are not the enemy.
“Are you including the radiographer who takes x-rays in a local hospital or the doctors and plastic surgeons from Nigeria?”
Meanwhile, Amnesty International says the country's longstanding criminal justice failures and toxic populist rhetoric is fuelling xenophobia.
PHOTOS: #AtteridgevilleProtest: Protesters, burning tyres & blocked roads
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
