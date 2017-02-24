Sanef speaks out on intimidation of media during anti-migrant march

Earlier on Friday the SABC crew was robbed of their equipment in Atteridgeville.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says its equipment, including a camera which was taken from its crews covering protests in Atteridgeville, have been returned. However it’s understood that two cellphones which were also taken haven’t been recovered.

The South African National Editors' Forum is urging communities to allow journalists to do their work freely without fear and intimidation, even during protests.

Sanef's Mahlatse Gallens says, “We appeal for the communities to allow journalists do their work freely and without any fear. We would like to urge the reporters to also lay charges with the police and urge the police to also investigate these incidents.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)