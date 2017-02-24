Sanef speaks out on intimidation of media during anti-migrant march
Earlier on Friday the SABC crew was robbed of their equipment in Atteridgeville.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says its equipment, including a camera which was taken from its crews covering protests in Atteridgeville, have been returned. However it’s understood that two cellphones which were also taken haven’t been recovered.
The South African National Editors' Forum is urging communities to allow journalists to do their work freely without fear and intimidation, even during protests.
Sanef's Mahlatse Gallens says, “We appeal for the communities to allow journalists do their work freely and without any fear. We would like to urge the reporters to also lay charges with the police and urge the police to also investigate these incidents.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Makhura blasts violence against foreigners, calls for action
-
AA predicts petrol price may drop by 7c/l
-
Gumtree scraps sale of donkeys and by-products
-
ANC condemns xenophobic violence, blames Mashaba
-
Benoni shop fire put out, no casualties
-
[WATCH] #XenoMarch: Cops fire rubber bullets on protesters in central Pretoria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.