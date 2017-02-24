Sanef speaks out on intimidation of media during anti-migrant march

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Sanef speaks out on intimidation of media during anti-migrant march

Earlier on Friday the SABC crew was robbed of their equipment in Atteridgeville.

All the exits out of Atteridgeville blocked by xenophobia protesters on 24 February 2017. Picture: Twitter @EWNTraffic.
All the exits out of Atteridgeville blocked by xenophobia protesters on 24 February 2017. Picture: Twitter @EWNTraffic.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says its equipment, including a camera which was taken from its crews covering protests in Atteridgeville, have been returned. However it’s understood that two cellphones which were also taken haven’t been recovered.

The South African National Editors' Forum is urging communities to allow journalists to do their work freely without fear and intimidation, even during protests.

Sanef's Mahlatse Gallens says, “We appeal for the communities to allow journalists do their work freely and without any fear. We would like to urge the reporters to also lay charges with the police and urge the police to also investigate these incidents.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA