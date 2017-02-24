SABC ad-hoc committee adopts final report
The Parliamentary inquiry into the SABC is calling for the board to be dissolved and an interim one to be appointed.
CAPE TOWN - The Parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is calling for the board to be dissolved and an interim one to be appointed.
The ad-hoc committee concluded its work on Friday, adopting its final report which also recommends action against Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.
Among others, the committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments, some apparently aided by Muthambi.
#SABCInquiry Ad-hoc committee sitting to discuss draft report. MPs only went to sleep after 3am and they are back at work now. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/vLTFpeZrdo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
Committee chairperson Vincent Smith believes the inquiry’s report will ensure there’s no repetition.
“If the recommendations are adopted by the House and implemented by the SABC, from a position where it was when we started the inquiry, a better place is guaranteed.”
#SABCInquiry Chair Vincent Smith on inter-party cooperation in ad-hoc committee. It was mostly cordial. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/34Me9e4J6E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
