SABC ad-hoc committee adopts final report

CAPE TOWN - The Parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is calling for the board to be dissolved and an interim one to be appointed.

The ad-hoc committee concluded its work on Friday, adopting its final report which also recommends action against Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.

Among others, the committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments, some apparently aided by Muthambi.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith believes the inquiry’s report will ensure there’s no repetition.

“If the recommendations are adopted by the House and implemented by the SABC, from a position where it was when we started the inquiry, a better place is guaranteed.”

