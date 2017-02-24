Pool cue murder: Accused granted R5,000 bail

Ludi Vink died on Thursday after being attacked with a pool cue and Daniel Jacobus appeared in court on Friday after handing himself over.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of attacking artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue in an Alberton bar earlier this week has been granted R5,000 bail.

Daniel Jacobus appeared in court in Palm Ridge on Friday after handing himself over to police.

The state did not oppose bail.

Vink died in hospital after initially being on life support.

Many have remembered Vink’s talent as an artist and his passion for surfing. His own Facebook profile is an album of trips he took around the world to indulge his hobbies.

[WARNING: Contains violent content]

WATCH: Mitzy's Biker Bar attack

