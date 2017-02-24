Pool cue murder: Accused granted R5,000 bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Pool cue murder: Accused granted R5,000 bail

Ludi Vink died on Thursday after being attacked with a pool cue and Daniel Jacobus appeared in court on Friday after handing himself over.

Artist Ludi Vink. Picture: Facebook.com.
Artist Ludi Vink. Picture: Facebook.com.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of attacking artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue in an Alberton bar earlier this week has been granted R5,000 bail.

Daniel Jacobus appeared in court in Palm Ridge on Friday after handing himself over to police.

The state did not oppose bail.

Vink died in hospital after initially being on life support.

Posted by Danlee Vink on Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Many have remembered Vink’s talent as an artist and his passion for surfing. His own Facebook profile is an album of trips he took around the world to indulge his hobbies.

[WARNING: Contains violent content]

WATCH: Mitzy's Biker Bar attack

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA