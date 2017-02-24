Police 'ready' should anti-migrant march turn violent

Hundreds of protesters are expected to march to the Home Affairs Department to hand over a memorandum today.

JOHANNESBURG – The police say they have considered every possible scenario and developed the appropriate plans in the event today’s anti-immigrant march in Pretoria turns violent.

Hundreds of protesters are expected to march to the Department of Home Affairs to hand over a memorandum which outlines grievances against foreigners.

The authorities are expected to be deployed in high numbers as tension among South Africans and foreigners remains high.

Shops and property owned by foreigners have been looted and set alight in parts of Tshwane in the last two weeks, prompting fears of a major resurgence of xenophobic violence.

The police’s Vishnu Naidoo says their mandate is to ensure a peaceful march but warned that any criminality will not be tolerated.

“We have plans in place and we have contingency plans in place to address any eventuality that might arise from this march.’

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he met with march organizers last week and raised concerns about possible violence.

“We are working with them to ensure that there will be no public violence, no threats and whatever risks that may be there we will deal with them. The police assured me that they are on the ground.”

Many immigrants are expected to avoid the Pretoria city centre today.

The police have also warned that no acts of criminality will be tolerated.

Naidoo says, “Our mandate is to ensure that the demonstration is conducted in a peaceful manner and that safety and stability will be the order of the day. Members of the security force are urged to exercise maximum restraint. Criminal behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The Nigerian Union of South Africa’s Emeka Collins trusts the police will ensure a peaceful protest.

“We trust that they will do what is right to ensure that the safety of foreigners, of the Nigerians, are well protected.”

Gigaba has urged those participating to obey the law.

