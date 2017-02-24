Parly inquiry calls for SABC board to be dissolved
The parliamentary committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments at the SABC.
CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has called for the board to be dissolved and an interim one to be appointed.
The ad hoc committee concluded its work on Friday, adopting its final report which also recommends action against Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.
Among others, the committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments - some apparently aided by Muthambi.
Committee chairperson Vincent Smith believes the inquiry's report will ensure there's no repetition.
“We are fairly satisfied that if the recommendations are implemented, first of all adopted by the House and implemented, the goal of getting the SABC from a position where it was when we started to a better place, is guaranteed.”
#SABCInquiry Chair Vincent Smith on inter-party cooperation in ad-hoc committee. It was mostly cordial. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/34Me9e4J6E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Darkey Africa pleads for peace during xenophobic tension in Pretoria
-
Zuma: I doubt South Africans are xenophobic
-
Mashaba slams handling of graft probe against City Power MD
-
Zuma calls for calm after violent clashes in Pretoria CBD
-
Zuma decides not to suspend Jiba and Mrwebi
-
Pool cue murder: Accused granted R5,000 bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.