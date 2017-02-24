Parly inquiry calls for SABC board to be dissolved

The parliamentary committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments at the SABC.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has called for the board to be dissolved and an interim one to be appointed.

The ad hoc committee concluded its work on Friday, adopting its final report which also recommends action against Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.

Among others, the committee found serious mismanagement, political interference and unlawful appointments - some apparently aided by Muthambi.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith believes the inquiry's report will ensure there's no repetition.

“We are fairly satisfied that if the recommendations are implemented, first of all adopted by the House and implemented, the goal of getting the SABC from a position where it was when we started to a better place, is guaranteed.”

#SABCInquiry Chair Vincent Smith on inter-party cooperation in ad-hoc committee. It was mostly cordial. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/34Me9e4J6E — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017

