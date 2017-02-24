On-duty paramedic killed in collision

The accident occurred in Khayelitsha during the early hours of Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A 48-year-old Melomed24 paramedic has died in a crash while responding to a distress call.

The accident occurred in Khayelitsha during the early hours of Friday morning.

Ebrahim Benjamin died on impact when the ambulance he was driving collided with another vehicle.

Melomed24 spokesperson Salama Joseph says: “A crew was dispatched to Khayelitsha. The robot was green for them and a bakkie came from a side road. Apparently two Somalian guys came running because they were robbed and shot at, then he (the bakkie driver) jumped the robot which affected the ambulance."

Benjamin will be laid to rest in Lavender Hill this afternoon.