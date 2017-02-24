New legislation expected on migrants
A white paper to secure the control of foreign nationals into the country is set to be presented to Cabinet in March.
CAPE TOWN - New migration legislation is being finalised and will be presented to Cabinet next month.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the International Migration white paper will ensure the protection of genuine asylum seekers.
He adds it will also suppress the trend where migrants use loopholes within current legislation.
Gigaba says other measures such as the establishment of a border management authority will also aid the process.
Data released by the Home Affairs Department shows over 33,000 illegal immigrants have been deported during the 2015/2016 financial year.
This comes amid protests against illegal immigrants in some Tshwane and Johannesburg suburbs, and ahead of a march planned for Pretoria's central business district on Friday.
Recently Africa Check debunked claims that there were 13 million migrants in South Africa.
A group calling itself "Mamelodi Concerned Residents" is marching to the Home Affairs Department in Pretoria.
While the Tshwane Metro Police Department initially rejected their application, they have now granted the group permission to march.
Dozens of houses business and properties belonging to foreign nationals have been attacked or looted in recent weeks after the occupants were accused of running brothels or drug dens.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
