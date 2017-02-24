Moyane requests Zuma’s help in ‘strained’ relationship with Gordhan
Tom Moyane has confirmed that he has asked the president to appoint a third party to mediate the differences between him and Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has confirmed that he has requested President Jacob Zuma to appoint a third party to mediate the differences between him and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Moyane held a briefing in Pretoria following an article in the Mail & Guardian on Friday, which published 16 confidential letters between Moyane and Gordhan, showing a bad relationship between the two.
#Sars Moyane blames "Cult of personality" for the "strain" relationship between him and Minister. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
Moyane has accused the minister of unduly interfering in operations at the revenue service and undermining and treating him like a child.
Moyane says he concedes that his relationship with Gordhan has not been cordial, but strained.
“The challenges between National Treasury and Sars are mainly characterised by the cult of personality between the minister of finance and the commissioner for the revenue service.”
#Sars Moyane confirmed he asked president Jacob Zuma to intervene in his relationship with Gordhan. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
#Sars Moyane "unreasonable delays by minister on key appointments , undue influence by minister" says they are reasons for bad relationship— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
He says in the interests of South Africa and Sars, he is willing to engage the minister with or without the intervention of a third party to resolve their differences.
“I’m waiting on the president to revert with regards to the appointment of a referee to adjudicate the differences between the minister of finance and the commissioner for Sars.”
He says the current economic conditions requires both of them to work together in retaining public confidence in their respective institutions.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
