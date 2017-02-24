Mashaba to lay charges following storming of the council

On Thursday, dozens of protesters stormed into the JHB council chambers, destroying property.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be laying criminal charges today against those responsible for storming into council chambers on Thursday.

Dozens of protesters stormed into the chambers, destroying property, after Mashaba apparently refused to receive a memorandum from them.

They're against his decision to scrap the Jozi@work program, which Mashaba believes only benefited a few African National Congress (ANC) members and not the poor.

Mashaba has condemned the violence, saying it was staged by the ANC as an orchestrated attack against democracy.

Councillor Sarah Wissler witnessed protesters storming into chambers.

“They started jumping on top of the speaker's desk and smashed a glass on top of the speaker's desk”

The ANC's Jolidee Matongo says the mayor must understand that marches are part and parcel of this terrain.

“It is a difficult thing for the mayor because he is arrogant and believes he can run the city as he wants.”

Protesters, meanwhile, have questioned Mashaba's leadership after he apparently refused to accept their memorandum.

