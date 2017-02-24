Decrease in WC road deaths not good enough, says MEC

At least 248 people were killed, compared to 256 over the same period the previous year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC has welcomed a slight decrease in road deaths over the festive period, but says it is still not good enough.

There was a 3% decrease in road deaths in the province over December and January, compared to the same period last year.

MEC Donald Grant says the number of road deaths in the province remains unacceptably high.

Grant says he'll only be satisfied once the provincial road death toll for the festive season is below 200.

“If you ask me if I’m happy with the 3% decrease then my answer is no because I wanted a 10% decrease. I won’t be happy until these numbers are under 200.”

Pedestrian deaths remained high, going from 102 to 111.

Most of the deaths were recorded in the Cape Town metropole.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)