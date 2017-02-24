Popular Topics
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges residents to call off anti-migrant march

The foundation says demonstrations will only lead to more violence and tension between locals and foreign nationals.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba engaged residents of Rosettenville about the crime and challenges in the area but residents say they have had enough of foreigners running brothels and selling drugs. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba engaged residents of Rosettenville about the crime and challenges in the area but residents say they have had enough of foreigners running brothels and selling drugs. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it appears today's anti -immigrant march in Pretoria has been organised on a higher level to benefit a certain political party.

The foundation is calling for the march planned by a group calling itself the 'Mamelodi Concerned Residents' to be cancelled.

It says it will lead to more violence and tension between locals and foreign nationals.

The foundation's director Neeshan Balton says South Africans must stop using crime as a scapegoat for xenophobia.

“This set of marches and protests this time around indicates a higher level of organisation compared to the most spontaneous outbreaks of violence we saw in 2007 and 2008. What we are now witnessing is what is being seen all over the world.”

Balton says everyone has a constitutional right to march, but with it comes a responsibility.

“Those who are proposed to the march or might not be part of it cannot become the victims of the violence that might emanate from this.”

Early morning protests in Atteridgeville have raised fears today's march could turn violent.

Taxi drivers and other protestors have blocked roads with burning tyres and have prevented anyone from leaving the area.

(Edited by Neo Koza)

