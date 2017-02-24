AA predicts petrol price may drop by 7c/l
The AA's Layton Beard says the oil price is bringing more stability to the cost of fuel & the rand continues to firm against the US dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - There may be some relief at the pumps for motorists.
The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting the price of petrol may decrease next week by around seven cents a litre.
The price of diesel may drop by about two cents and illuminating paraffin could cost eight cents less per litre.
The AA's Layton Beard says the oil price is bringing more stability to the cost of fuel.
“Rand strength and a retreat of international petroleum prices have combined to produce a surprise drop in fuel prices at the end of February.
"After a bit of a stutter at the beginning of the month, the rand has continued to firm against the US dollar throughout the month. At the same time, international oil prices have come off their mind-month highs and are now testing their lowest levels yet for 2017."
Last month it was announced that the price of petrol would increase by 29 cents per litre while the price of diesel would increase by 21 cents per litre.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin was lifted by 17 cents per litre. The price of LP gas rose by 21 cents a kilogram.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
