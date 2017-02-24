2 EC traffic officials, driving school instructor arrested
The trio is accused of selling learner and driver's licenses and are believed to have raked in thousands of rands from the scheme
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested two Eastern Cape provincial traffic officers and a driving school instructor on corruption charges.
The traffic officials based at the Maletswai Municipality and the school instructor are accused of selling learner and driver's licenses.
It's believed the trio raked in thousands of rands from the scheme.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said, “It was an investigation that was conducted for some time and yesterday was the culmination thereof. They will be appearing in court today in Aliwal North.”
Meanwhile, officials also arrested a senior official at the Walter Sisulu Municipality for fraud and corruption.
The suspect allegedly submitted subsistence and travelling claims using vehicle details of an unsuspecting member of the public.
More in Local
-
Woman (95) raped and strangled in Uitenhage
-
Zuma: We will amend laws on land expropriation
-
‘Warthog’ hunter who killed a man granted R15k bail
-
Tokai murder: Sentencing for 2 men after plea agreement
-
MPs question Muthambi’s evidence before SABC inquiry
-
Moyane slams Gordhan’s statement over Sars revenue decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.