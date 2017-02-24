2 EC traffic officials, driving school instructor arrested

The trio is accused of selling learner and driver's licenses and are believed to have raked in thousands of rands from the scheme

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested two Eastern Cape provincial traffic officers and a driving school instructor on corruption charges.

The traffic officials based at the Maletswai Municipality and the school instructor are accused of selling learner and driver's licenses.

It's believed the trio raked in thousands of rands from the scheme.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said, “It was an investigation that was conducted for some time and yesterday was the culmination thereof. They will be appearing in court today in Aliwal North.”

Meanwhile, officials also arrested a senior official at the Walter Sisulu Municipality for fraud and corruption.

The suspect allegedly submitted subsistence and travelling claims using vehicle details of an unsuspecting member of the public.